20th Century Fox has unveiled the new teaser of War for the Planet of the Apes, the third instalment of the Planet of the Apes franchise. The movie is slated to release nationwide on July 14, 2017.

A new full-length trailer for War for the Planet of the Apes is coming on March 30.

20th Century Fox's official plot synopsis says— "In the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet."

The film features Lord Of The Rings actor Andy Serkis as the chief ape, Caesar, who leads an army of apes against the humans. The cast also includes Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Terry Notary and Karin Konoval.

The film is directed by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes fame, Matt Reeves. Planet Of The Apes franchise began in 2011 with the James Franco-starring Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes and Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes followed in 2014.

Watch the teaser below.