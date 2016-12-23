The CW has just revealed the Riverdale extended trailer that gives us the bird's-eye view of the Riverdale town.

Based on popular Archie comics, the new 70-second promo gives us a glimpse of the Riverdale town "WHERE EVERYTHING IS PERFECT." Beginning with a dead body washing up on the shores of Riverdale, the new footage teases the comics' famous love triangle, but also Archie romancing someone else — which Jughead seems not to be happy about.

The TV show is going to be more a noir, subversive version of the classic Archie comics. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones) said, "It's a dark, brooding, understanding of 'Archie' and the town of Riverdale."

"It's important to clarify that this is just a version of Riverdale. This is not the modern Riverdale. This is our interpretation of it. 'Archie' has a ton of universes, and where we fit in is a little more film noir, dark kind of take, a little more like the movie 'Brick.' It's a dark, brooding, understanding of 'Archie' and the town of Riverdale," he added.

The report also mentions that the series pulls from the recently rebooted Archie comics by writer Mark Waid and Saga artist Fiona Staples. "As Waid's Archie is more like a human teen who plays the guitar and hangs around with his hipster-looking bestie Jughead and less like a bow-tie wearing, 1950s representation of proper teen values," the report added.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Madalaine Petsch as Cheryl, Ashleigh Murray as Josie and Camila Mendes as Veronica.

Riverdale is set to premiere on January 26 at 9 PM ET on The CW. It will be available on Netflix as well. Watch the promo below.