NBC's new TV series Emerald City is ready to air its upcoming episode titled Science and Magic. The last episode of the series showed some mysterious twists as Tip (Jordan Loughran) discovered that he was born a girl. Soon after that, she took all her frustration out on her best friend Jack (Gerran Howell) and pushed him to death.

Also read: Watch NBC's Emerald City season 1 episode 3 live online: How did Dorothy kill the Witch of the East?

Now, the question rose whether that accident killed Jack or not. The new episode's synopsis hints that Jack's life will be entirely changed after he meets a strange woman named Lady Ev (Stefanie Martini). However, we do not know much about this Lady Ev such as who she is or how is she able to save Jack's life? Will Jack ever get to meet Tip?

Talking about Dorothy, she is gradually getting used to her new-found power. She has learnt to use the ruby gauntlets which she inherited from the dead witch — the witch of the East.

Here the official synopsis of the episode reads:

A MYSTERIOUS YOUNG GIRL ALTERS DOROTHY'S JOURNEY - ISABEL LUCAS AND STEFANIE MARTINI GUEST STAR - Dorothy (Adria Arjona) and Lucas (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) are approached by a mysterious young girl who has lost her way. Following a tragic accident, Tip (Jordan Loughran) finds herself caught between two powerful forces - Glinda (Joely Richardson) and West (Ana Ularu). Elsewhere, the Wizard (Vincent D'Onofrio) pays a visit to a village and exacts his authority over its citizens. Meanwhile, Jack (Gerran Howell) has a life-changing experience that leads him on a surprising new path with a unique woman (guest star Stefanie Martini). Joely Richardson and Mido Hamada also star.

Emerald City season 1 episode 4 will air on Friday at 9 pm EST on NBC. You can live stream the episodes here. Watch the trailer below.