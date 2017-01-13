NBC's new series Emerald City that is based on The Wizard of Oz made its debut last week. The episode 1 saw getting swept up by a tornado, Dorothy Gale (Adria Arjona) was transported to a mystical world and she killed the Witch of the East, accidentally. Hence, the episode 2 will try to find out the reason why Dorothy killed the Witch of the East.

The official synopsis reads here:

After a close call, Dorothy (Adria Arjona) and Lucas (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) learn the Wizard (Vincent D'Onofrio) has sent his guards to kill her. In Emerald City, the Wizard seeks advise from his counsel as he begins to lose control and the witches begin to show their power. Meanwhile, Tip (Jordan Loughran) and Jack (Gerran Howell) venture to the City of Ev to find a cure following a life-changing revelation. Ana Ularu and Mido Hamada also star.

NBC has dropped a new promo for the episode 3 titled Mistress – New – Mistress, which hints that the Witch of the West is being desperate to know how Dorothy, who is a simple yet mysterious woman from Kansas, could kill her sister, the Witch of the East because only a witch is able to kill another witch.

This week's episode will reveal the answers to a lot of questions such as is it The Wizard who has no true magic? Then who is ruling Emerald City, the Oz or the witches who once reigned Oz before The Wizard rose to power? Will the witches find the reason behind the Witch of the East's death?

Emerald City season 1 episode 3 airs on Friday at 9 p.m. EST on NBC. You can live stream the episodes here. Watch the promo below.