NBC's Emerald City, which is based on The Wizard of Oz, is said to be much darker in the small screen version. The lead actress Adria Arjona (who plays Dorothy) revealed in a comic-con that the series is based mostly on the books.

Also read: NBC's Emerald City: Everything you need to know about the new Game of Thrones competitor

In episode 1 titled The Beasts Forever, Dorothy gets lost from Kansas, while searching for her birth mother and reaches to a very mystical world. The world where she faces the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, a wizard and some wicked witches in an unexpected way.

Here the official synopsis of episode 1 and 2 reads:

While searching for her mother, Dorothy Gale (Adria Arjona) is swept up into the eye of a tornado and transported to a mystical world where an all-powerful ruler (Vincent D'Onofrio) governs over one kingdom, has outlawed magic and faces not only the wrath of a growing cauldron of witches but a looming disaster brought on by a mythical force. While on her path to find her way home, Dorothy comes upon a wounded soldier (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) with amnesia and a young man (Gerran Howell) attempting to free his best friend (Jordan Loughran) from a mysterious woman (guest star Fiona Shaw). Meanwhile in Emerald City, Glinda (Joely Richardson) and West (Ana Ularu) come together to say farewell to their fallen sister (guest star Florence Kasumba). Elsewhere, the Wizard sends Eammon (Mido Hamada) on a mission to discover what fell from the sky and disturbed the Land of Oz.

The spoiler site also teases that Dorothy will have the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion in her squad. And, you might not be able to recognise the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion at the first sight. Like the book, Dorothy does not wear the ruby red slippers but she will have her own glittery ruby gauntlets.

Emerald City will premiere its episode 1 and 2 of season 1 at 9 pm ET on NBC. You can live stream the episodes here. Watch the promo below.