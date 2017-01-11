The Miami Heat has a huge task at their hand as they prepare to face one of the best NBA teams this season - Golden State Warriors - at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on Tuesday. The visitors need to come up with something special to beat the Warriors, who have won five of their last six games.

The Warriors is always a strong team irrespective of whether they have played at home or not, but they have showed, at times, that they can be beaten when they let their guards down. The same was witnessed against the Memphis Grizzlies as Warriors lost 119-128, which should give the out-of-form Heat something to hold on to.

The Heat has struggled this season, losing 28 matches in the season already. There is a serious need to improve their performance if they are to better their 11-28 win-loss record.

If they manage to defeat Warriors, it will serve as a morale booster, and can help Heat set themselves up for greater things in the future. But, it is not going to be easy with Justice Winslow being ruled out for the game. Luke Babbitt and Josh Richardson are doubtful due to injuries. Hassan Whiteside, with his power, will have to shoulder major responsibility.

Talking about teams, it is the Warriors, with the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, who has been in rocking form. If the duo shines on Tuesday, the Heat will have a long day in the office.

Besides Curry and Durant, Klay Thompson has also been impressive with his shooting from beyond the arc. It is the trio, which has stood tall, most of the times, this season and yield positive results. The Heat will have to find ways to contain Curry, who has been brilliant after Christmas. He has been shooting wonderfully well to trouble teams with his brilliant performances.

On paper and looking at the last few matches, Warriors is an overwhelming favourite to walk away victorious.

Where to Watch Live

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat is set to begin at 10:30 pm ET ( 3:30 am GMT, 9 am IST next day). Live Streaming and TV guide for the NBA match is below.

India: TV:Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

USA: TV:NBA TV.

Global live Streaming: NBA League Pass