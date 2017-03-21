Natalie Portman is a very private person, but she gave a glimpse of her baby bump in an amazing music video for James Blake. The actress stripped down to the bikini while heavily pregnant to shoot the music video for the track, My Willing Heart.

Portman, who welcomed her daughter Amalia Millepied on February 22, shot the video a few days before giving birth. The Jackie actress posed in her underwear for the song, which has a few stunning underwater scenes.

The black and white footage starts with Portman swimming underwater. The next scene shows Portman lying in bed and her belly moving to the breathing. The video also shows the baby kicking as she caresses her huge, bare belly. Portman's son also makes an appearance in the video, directed by Anna Rose Holmer.

The music video was released on March 20 and the track is from his latest album The Colour in Anything, which is co-written by Frank Ocean.

Portman gave birth to the second child on February 22, four days before Oscars. However, the news was shared only in March. "Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on Feb. 22. Mother and baby are happy and healthy," her rep in a statement told PEOPLE.

Portman was nominated in the best actress category for her performance in Jackie. However, she skipped the Oscars due to pregnancy.

"Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Academy Awards. I feel so lucky to be honoured among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends," she said.

Check out the stunning music video here: