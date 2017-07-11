My Sassy Girl, the SBS romantic comedy drama, returns with episodes 27 and 28 this Tuesday, July 11, at 10 pm KST. These episodes are likely to feature the breakup between Gyun Woo and Princess Hyemyung.

The city scholar knew a lot about the evil deeds of Minister Jung Ki Joon, but he was unable to help the female lead due to a short memory loss. His nightmares were always about deposed Queen Han and her daughter.

Through the shocking cliffhanger of episode 26 that teased the demise of Joo Won's character, it is being revealed that he was with the Princess on the night her mother was dethroned. What were they doing there?

Also read: Suspicious Partner episodes 37, 38 preview, finale spoilers

The promo indicates that Gyun Woo had an indirect involved in the scheming of Minister Jung Ki Joon. "It was all my fault. I apologise, Your Highness," he says in the clip.

The footage also shows the male antagonist setting a trap for Queen Park. When the Ministers remind him that his lackey, Wol Myung, is arrested and he knows a lot about them, the evil Minister says, "If necessary, we will use someone else's sword."

The video even shows King Wheejong dethroning Queen Park. As the female antagonist tries to convince the King, he says, "How dare you keep telling a lie even when I have the evidence!" Shortly, the female lead visits the Queen and asks her to betray Jung Ki Joon. "I will let you out by all means. You should give up now. Master Jung will not let you stay alive," the Princess says in the video.

The promo then hints at a breakup for the onscreen couple. Seeing Princess Hyemyung at their doorsteps, Gyun Woo's mother becomes worried and she tells her to stay away from the city scholar.

Click here to watch My Sassy Girl episodes 27 and 28 tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: