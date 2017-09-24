Even as R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's ODI futures are looking bleak following skipper Virat Kohli's preference for wrist-spinners, MS Dhoni it seems is ready to give the Indian team management more selection headaches.

The wicket-keeper batsman was seen rolling his arms at the nets during Team India's practice session at the Holkar Stadium on the eve of the third ODI between India and Australia, scheduled for Sunday, September 24.

The 36-year-old has tried his hand at bowling quite a few times over the years. Notably, he has bowled 16 overs in Test cricket and six in ODIs. His only victim in international cricket is West Indies batsman Travis Dowlin, whom he dismissed during the 2009 Champions Trophy in South Africa.

Dhoni was recently spotted trying his hand at wrist-spin along with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who have tormented Australia in the ongoing five-match ODI series with 10 wickets between them in two matches.

Not just that, it seems like Dhoni was trying to mimic batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's bowling action on Saturday at the Holkar Stadium.

In the video uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official Twitter handle, the former India captain starts off with gentle medium pace and switches to wrist spin, during which his run-up stride is similar to that of Tendulkar, who had the ability to trouble batsmen by turning the ball both ways.

Check out the video here

Dhoni has been playing a key role in guiding younger members of the team in the ongoing series against the world champions.

The wicketkeeper's inputs from behind the stumps, including cheeky remarks that have been caught on the stump mic, has worked wonders for both Chahal and Kuldeep.

Kuldeep, who clinched a historic hat-trick during India's 50-run win over Australia in the second ODI in Kolkata on Thursday, September 21, revealed he had discussed his plans with Dhoni before bowling the hat-trick ball to Australia's Pat Cummins.

"I asked Dhoni what I should bowl and he said 'tujhe jaisa lagta hai wo daal [bowl what you want]'.. I was very happy that he backed my strength," Kuldeep said on Thursday.