Footage shows the totality beginning as the moon blocks the sun by passing directly in front of it, revealing the halo-like solar corona. After weeks of anticipation, the total solar eclipse made its way across the US on 21 August. The eclipse was seen in 14 states.The last solar eclipse seen in the country was in 1979, but there is likely to be another total eclipse crossing the US in 2024.
Watch: Moon blots sun out of sky as total solar eclipse mesmerises US
- August 22, 2017 12:10 IST
