Watch moment baby dolphin in Taiji Japan is ripped apart from mother

This video was captured by the Blue Cove Days who are aiming to stop the exploitation of dolphins. This footage was taken during captive selection from a superpod of over 300 bottlenose dolphins driven into The Cove in Taiji, Japan. Over the course of five days, 100 dolphins were reportedly taken captive, which resulted in at least four mammals dead. The area is heavily guarded to prevent animal advocates from interfering, but Blue Cove Days volunteer Liz Carter captured the tragic scene on camera as one mother dolphin tried to fight off the divers who jerked and pulled her baby. Various charities and activist groups including Peta and the Sea Shepherds are trying to stop the abusive process and this video follows a series of live streams by Sea Shepherds Cove Guardians which detail the abuse at length.