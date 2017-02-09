Missing 9 returns with episode 8 this Thursday, February 9, at 10pm KST on MBC. The episode will focus on Ra Bong-hee and her rivalry with Choi Tae-ho. It might also reveal the real reason behind Shin Jae-hyun's death.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo episode 16 (finale) recap: Season 2 predictions

In episode 7, the female protagonist missed her chance to expose the Hallyu actor and his evil doings in the deserted island. With the interference of Legend Entertainment President Jang Do-pal, Head of the Special Investigation Commission Jo Hee-kyung decided to record the statement of Choi Tae-joon's character in front of the media.

During a brief press conference, the male antagonist framed his co-passenger and former teammate Seo Joon-oh as the killer of Hallyu goddess actress Yoon So-hee. He informed the reporters that the unsuccessful top star was out for blood in the uninhabited place.

However, the flashback sequence features a confession by Secretary Tae Ho-hang that Ryu Won's character was strangled to death by Choi Tae-ho. It also shows the male antagonist trying to kill reporter Kim.

Episode 7 of the crime thriller series even featured a conversation between the Hallyu actor and the current president of the entertainment agency, wherein the former instructed the latter to kill all the survivors of the tragic plane crash.

The promo for the upcoming episode indicates that the female lead will begin her fight for justice in association with prosecutor Yoon Tae-yeong. It shows Kwon Hyuk-soo's character asking Ra Bong-hee, "Can I trust you?"

The sneak peek video also features a conversation between Baek Jin-hee's character and the male antagonist, wherein the latter informs the former, "Stop looking for Joon Oh. He is dead. Just try to save yourself."

Click here to watch Missing Nine episode 8 live online on MBC tonight at 10pm Korean Time. The period drama will also be available online here.

Check out the official trailer of the Korean mini-series below: