Missing 9 will be back with episode 12 this Thursday, February 23, at 10pm KST on MBC and it will focus on the rivalry between Seo Joon-oh and Choi Tae-ho.

Episode 11 of the crime thriller series focuses on Ra Bong-hee's efforts to help her lover. She met him in China and updated him about the special investigation on Legend Entertainment plane crash.

Since he has been framed as a murderer, the male protagonist had to find an illegal way to enter South Korea. So he contacted some smugglers and asked their help. Although the female protagonist was not sure about it, he trusted them a lot.

During his journey from China to South Korea, there were some light-hearted moments between Jung Kyung-ho's character and his co-passengers. Upon reaching his destination, the first thing that he did was to meet his former manager Jung Ki-joon and rebuild their broken relationship.

In the meantime, Jang Do-pal, the current president of Legend Entertainment, received a call from his informer. The person told him that the Special Investigation Commission has collected the belongings of the plane crash victims from the deserted island. Among the things they found, there was a cellphone and it belonged to Hallyu goddess Actress Yoon So-hee.

Missing 9 episode 12 will revolve around the cellphone and the promo shows Tae Ho and Do Pal desperately trying to get hold of the handset. It ends by teasing a reunion between Seo Joon-oh and Choi Tae-ho.

The sneak peek video also features a conversation between Jo Hee-kyung and Investigator Oh, wherein the Head of the Special Investigation Commission informs the investigating officer, "Why does everyone want this phone? What is inside it? I have to find it out first."

The period drama will also be available online here.