Missing 9 returns with episode 11 this Wednesday, February 22, at 10pm KST on MBC and it will focus on onscreen couple Ra Bong-hee and Seo Joon-oh.

As of now, the top star has been framed as a murderer by his beloved friends, including manager Jung Ki-joon. His stylist is the only one who refused to testify against him. She tried her best to prove his innocence, but she could not do anything against Choi Tae-ho and Jang Do-pal.

Although the Special Investigation Commission has already submitted their final report on the Legend Entertainment plane crash, they will have to reopen it if any of the surviving witnesses step forward with a contradictory statement or evidence.

Ra Bong-hee cannot do anything by herself. Even Seo Joon-oh's testimony will not help them to prove their innocence. They will have to wait for Lee Yeol's return and the former president Hwang Jae-guk to wake up from coma. Until then, they will have to be very careful about their moves.

Meanwhile, the onscreen couple is likely to get some help from prosecutor Yoon Tae-young and Investigator Oh. They could begin their own secret investigation on the tragic plane crash that changed the lives of popular Korean celebrities.

In the meantime, the male antagonist and the current president of Legend Entertainment might find out about their rival's return to Korea and might try to harm him. Will Baek Jin-hee's character seek Jo Hee-kyung's help to protect her lover?

The upcoming episode of the Korean mini-series could also reveal new details about the relationship between Yoon So-hee and Shin Jae-hyun in the flashback sequence. It might even focus on a secret team up between Tae Ho-hang and Jung Ki-joon.

Click here to watch Missing Nine episode 11 live online on MBC tonight at 10pm Korean Time. The period drama will also be available online here.