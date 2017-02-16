Missing 9 will be back with episode 10 this Thursday, February 16, at 10pm KST on MBC and it is likely to feature unsuccessful top star Seo Joon-oh's return to Korea.

Episode 9 of the Korean mini-series featured Choi Tae-ho's return and reporter Kim's demise. It also revealed that Jang Do-pal, the current president of Legend Entertainment, had a major role to play in Shin Jae-hyun's death.

After receiving a radio signal and seeing a boat heading to the deserted island, Hwang Jae-guk and team thought they could make it to Korea safe. However, things took a turn for worse after the male antagonist hopped in the boat.

In order to assure his safety, Choi Tae-joon's character killed a fisher man and tried to get rid of his colleagues. The male protagonist got stabbed on his back while trying to save Ra Bong-hee. His friends thought he died on the spot.

But Baek Jin-hee's character still believes that her lover will return and she is planing to re-visit the uninhabited place in search of him. Will he be back to turn the tables on Tae-ho? Click here to watch Missing Nine episode 10 live online on MBC tonight at 10pm Korean Time. The period drama will also be available online here.

Meanwhile, the promo for the upcoming episode puts spotlight on Ha Ji-ah and Jung Ki-joon's betrayal. It shows Jo Hee-kyung, head of the Special Investigation Commission, told media that the plane crash survivors disclosed Seo Joon-oh's role in the death of Hallyu goddess actress Yoon So-hee.

The sneak peek video also features a telephonic conversation of Song Ok-sook's character, wherein she can be heard screaming at somebody, "No one in the hospital is answering the phone for over an hour. I did not go through all that trouble for five months to see them dead."

Check out the official trailer of the Korean mini-series below: