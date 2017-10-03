With the fall season upon us, the season premieres of too many TV series are happening. In this case, ABC's fresh sitcom The Mayor arrives as a sweet and funny political fantasy, as noted by Entertainment Weekly.

In the new ABC TV show, an amateur rapper Courtney Rose (played by Brandon Micheal Hall of "Search Party") runs for mayor of his hometown to generate buzz for his music career. Unfortunately for Courtney, his master plan goes wildly awry, ending in the most terrifying of outcomes: he wins the election.

In the trailer for The Mayor, the 27-year-old struggling rapper Courtney decides to run for the mayor. He thinks it is 'super-easy' as he says: "Step one— get 200 signatures. Step two—don't be a felon."

Eventually, he contests against a veteran politician (David Spade). His speech somehow strikes the chord of many.

"Voters won't fall for that," says opposition campaign manager, Valentina Barella (Lea Michele). "Not in America."

Watch the trailer for The Mayor here.

The official synopsis for The Mayor pilot episode reads—

Young rapper Courtney Rose (Brandon Micheal Hall, "Search Party") needs his big break. For years he's toiled away in a small inner-city apartment, making music in his junk-filled bedroom closet. Tired of waiting for an opportunity to knock, Courtney cooks up the publicity stunt of the century – running for mayor of his California hometown, Fort Grey, to generate buzz for his music career. But his master plan goes wildly awry, ending in the most terrifying of outcomes: an election victory.

The Mayor will premiere on ABC at 9.30 pm ET. You can watch the show on ABC's website as well.