Masamune-kun's Revenge, an anime adaption of the romantic comedy manga by Hazuki Takeoka, will premiere this Thursday, January 5, at 10.30 pm JST on Tokyo MX. Popular Japanese voice artists Natsuki Hanae, Ayaka Ohashi, Inori Minase and Suzuko Mimori will be portraying the lead roles.

The animated show revolves around the life of a young obese child named Masamune Makabe, who plots revenge against his classmate Aki Adagaki after she nicknames him Piggy. He works hard to transform himself into an attractive athlete for vengeance.

In the promo, he can be heard saying, "I must say I can't take that high-calorie food in the morning. Men shall be handsome, if not, they are not humans. I have got a feeling that my plan goes well." He even says that his battle has just begun.

The sneak peek video then features the female protagonist Aki Adagaki, her maid and follower Yoshino Koiwai as well as the secret admirer of the male protagonist Neko Fujinomiya. The video ends with a brief introduction of Makabe's revenge plot.

"I really hate you from the bottom of my heart. For this reason, I'm going to devote my body and soul to make you fall in love with me now. When she gets serious, I will reveal my identity and dumb her in a greatest way. I will call it operation love or die," he says.

Watch Masamune-kun's Revenge episode 1 live online this Thursday, January 5, at 10.30 pm JST on Tokyo MX. The premiere episode will also be available online on Crunchyroll. The anime will be rebroadcast every Saturday at 9.30 pm JST on AT-X and Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 pm JST on BS Fuji.

Here is the official trailer for the romantic comedy series: