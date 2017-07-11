Paul Pogba is known for his lavish lifestyle and lives his life as has been witnessed by his Instagram feeds. He is someone who loves to have his share of fun, and at times, even at other's expense. The same was witnessed when the Manchester United midfielder pushed a female journalist Alexis Nunes into the swimming pool.

However, one has to remember, it was not done in anger or anything else, Pogba just wanted to have fun, his way.

Nunes seems to have been in the mood to play some kind of game and asked Pogba and the new Manchester United recruit Romelu Lukaku to join her for a game of rock, paper and scissors with her back towards the swimming pool. Nunes said how keen she was to beat both the football players in this well-known game.

After the first round of the game, irrespective of who had won, one thing was for sure... the reporter was rocked and surprised as she was pushed into the pool by Pogba.

The reporter got drenched, and Pogba, after his naughty act, went to a corner and started to laugh till his stomach hurt.

Did anyone saw this coming? Even Lukaku might have been surprised, but these are the antics, which will be regular in Manchester United training ground and also in the dressing room.

Lukaku, beware!