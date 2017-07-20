Irrespective of the competition and the match venue, Manchester derbies generate huge interest among the fans. The same is the case as Manchester United are set to face Manchester City in International Champions Cup on Thursday in Texas.

The huge rivalry between two managers, Jose Mourinho of Manchester United and City's Pep Guardiola will take centre stage on Thursday.

There is always plenty of touchline action when the two managers come face to face. The clash, despite being a friendly, has all the ingredients for a cracker.

Manchester United have had a good pre-season so far, beating the likes of LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, but the Red Devils know the clash against City will be their biggest test. Clubs use the pre-season matches to test players fitness and to help new signings adjust to the club.

Romelu Lukaku, United's star signing, has already netted a goal so far, and the former Everton striker will try to make an impression against City. Mourinho is not keen on changing the entire team during the break against City. He will be looking to give his important players first team action against big teams.

"I will try to go for 60/30 and some players can play 60 minutes against City and then they will play 30 minutes against Real Madrid and vice versa. I will try the same, I will try to give minutes to everybody because it's an important thing," United's official website quoted Mourinho as saying.

Manchester City, on the contrary, have made some decent signings in the summer transfer, but the Citizens have not played any pre-season matches. Hence, this game against Manchester United will be their first.

The Citizens' fans will be more than interested in seeing two of their new signings in City's shirt, Kyle Walker and Ederson. Both should make their debut for the club against United. But, Bernando Silva has not travelled with the team so fans might have to wait a bit longer to see him play for City. One thing is for sure, despite the game being a huge one, Guardiola could field two different sides, and give many players some decent game time.

No matter who will take to the field on Thursday, a brilliant game is expected in Texas.

Where to watch live

Manchester United vs Manchester City is scheduled for 8:30 pm local time, 2:30 am BST, 7 am IST. Live streaming and TV options.

India: TV: Ten 2/HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

UK: TV: MUTV

USA: TV: ESPN Deportes. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN.

Australia and France: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.