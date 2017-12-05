Manchester United earned a morale-boosting win over Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend and with UEFA Champions League round of 16 progression all but achieved, there won't be a surprise if Jose Mourinho prefers to field a lot of youth players in their final group match against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

Only a massive defeat against the Russian side and a big win by Basel against Benfica will knock United out of the competition, which realistically will never happen.

The Red Devils are on top of group A with 12 points and have a +8 goal difference. Basel, placed 2nd, are on 9 points and have a +2 goal difference. CSKA, meanwhile, are third with 9 points and a goal difference of -1. Benfica are already eliminated.

Mourinho has confirmed that David de Gea is getting the much-needed rest and Sergio Romero is set to start behind the sticks. The second-choice goalkeeper will be Joel Pereira.

Nemanja Matic is out injured while there is a doubt on the participation of Zlata Ibrahimovic. Paul Pogba, meanwhile, is confirmed to play as the Frenchman received a red card in his last Premier League match and is set to miss out on the weekend blockbuster match against Manchester City.

Kieran O'Hara, Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay are meanwhile named in the squad for the match.

MANCHESTER UNITED vs CSKA MOSCOW

Date: December 5

Time: 7:45 pm GMT, 1:15 am IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV guide

India - Sony Ten 3/HD

UK - BT Sport 2

Russia - Belarus 2

Live streaming

India - Hotstar

UK - BT Sport Live

Russia - NTV+ Sport Online