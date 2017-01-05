- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Watch man trash shop and attack till assistant when told he cannot top up Oyster
A man flew into an extraordinary rage at a London shop when told his Oyster card could not be topped up. Police said the incident happened in September, at a Penge high street branch of Supersaver. Kent officials released video as part of an appeal for information: “We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us,” said PC Melanie Bolt in a statement.The footage shows the disappointed suspect throwing things at a shop assistant aggressively, before ripping a chewing gum stand from the counter. No arrests have been made in connection with the attack.
