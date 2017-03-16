A group of policemen have been filmed drinking beer the day after Holi inside a police station in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. The video has since gone viral on several platforms, amid calls for the erring police officials to be identified and at least suspended for dereliction of duty. The cops belong to Purani Chhawni police station in Gwalior.

Also read: Telangana head constable arrested for allegedly raping minor

The video, which is about a minute long, shows the cops with colour smeared on their faces as they joke around in front of the police station on possibly March 14, the day after Holi. The bottles of beer they are holding are clearly visible, as some drink them while others pour beer out for fellow cops to drink. Some of the cops are also seen holding down others as beer is poured into their mouths.

According to local sources, the police there usually play Holi the day after the festival, because they usually have duty on the day of Holi, and have to be extra vigilant so no untoward incident takes place. Local reports also say an inquiry has been launched into the matter, with efforts underway to identify the erring policemen and bring them to justice.

Watch the video here: