Mad Dog will focus on the complicated relationship between Choi Kang Woo and Kim Min Joon in episodes 3 and 4. The third episode will air on KBS this Wednesday, October 18, at 10 PM KST.

The investigator, Choi Kang Woo, does not know that Kim Min Joon is the younger brother of the co-pilot, who is responsible for the death of his wife and son. The investigator believes that the co-pilot crashed the plain and killed over 150 people to claim huge amount of insurance money.

Several reports about the plane crash also stated that the co-pilot killed him while he was on duty and the beneficiary of the insurance money is his younger brother. So, Choi Kang Woo was desperately looking for the person.

The conman, Kim Min Joon, is now part of the secret investigation team lead by Choi Kang Woo. After using his intelligence to earn the investigators' trust, the conman wants to use them for plotting revenge against an insurance company.

However, Kim Min Joon might not be able to hide his secret identity for a very long time. The promo shows the investigator confronting him. "How is he related to you?" he asks the conman about his relationship with the co-pilot.

Instead of revealing his real identity, the conman tells the investigator that he is going too far and it is not something that he wants to know. Does this mean that there is someone behind the co-pilot's death?

Mad Dog episodes 3 and 4 will air on KBS2 tonight at 10pm KST.