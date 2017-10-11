Mad Dog, the crime thriller series, will premiere on KBS this Wednesday, October 11, at 10 PM KST. The show has already managed to impress a section of Korean drama lovers with its trailers and teasers.

The mini-series features Save Me actor Woo Do Hwan as a scam artist named Kim Min Joon. He decides to work with an investigator named Choi Kang Woo (portrayed by The Good Wife actor Yoo Ji Tae) for a short period of time due to some personal reasons.

My Father Is Strange actress Ryu Hwa Young also plays a vital role in the new KBS drama. She portrays a beautiful female investigator named Jang Ha Ri. She works with the other two investigators on insurance fraud cases.

Mad Dog is speculated to be very different from the other crime thriller series as it focuses on the various challenges faced by the poor people in the country.

In a trailer released by KBS, a person tells a woman that only money can solve her problems. The video ends with a statement by Yoo Ji Tae's character. "Korea isn't a nation that listens to people who are powerless and poor, but I will listen to your story," he says.

Meanwhile, a teaser for the mini-series describes the investigators as "Dark heroes who will be refreshingly turning the world upside down with their skills.

Click here to watch Mad Dog episodes 1 and 2 live online on KBS2 tonight at 10pm KST. The Korean drama lovers can also watch the premiere episodes of the mini-series online here.

Watch a trailer for Mad Dog below:

Check out the early reviews for Mad Dog below:

Looking forward to Yoo ji tae from Healer, Do Hwan from Save me, And the bold and beautiful Hwa young from Father is strange and Age of youth

I am eagerly waiting for this drama to see acting performance of actor Woo Do Hwan... He is outstanding in the dramas sweet stranger and save me...in save me, his acting was par excellent. I wish he reach greater heights in his acting career. He deserves it.

Absolutely waiting forward for this drama... Woo Do Hwan such a great actor, wonderful acting at Drama "Save Me".... His Charm was Daebak ^^ Hope this drama will hit the ratings. And Hope There will be an unexpected-little-romantic-scene inside. God Bless ^^ Good Luck!! ^^

I think the drama is going to rock. I like hwa young sooo much.as park doo min says they must recognize her talent. I just love her acting in father is strange. Though there were many haters during tara bulling issue for hwa young [including me] the past is past. But now I just looooooooooooveeeeee hwa young. Waiting for your romantic drama