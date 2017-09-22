This new laser weapon from Lockheed Martin looks terrifying, known as ATHENA (Advanced Test High Energy Asset), the weapon successfully burnt through and crashed five drones. The video shows the laser burning through the tail section of the first drone.
Watch Lockheed Martins lethal new laser weapon take down an airborne drone
- September 22, 2017 20:46 IST
