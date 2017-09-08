Video filmed on the evening of Sept. 6 shows Hurricane Irma and amp;#39;s strong winds ripping through Maho Beach in Sint Maarten, the Dutch territory on the island. The hurricane brought maximum sustained winds of 185mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
WATCH: Live video shows Hurricane Irma battering Maho Beach in Sint Maarten
- September 8, 2017 08:30 IST
