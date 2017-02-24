In just a few hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 112-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The exact time of the consecration is 6 pm. The unveiling is part of the Mahashivaratri celebrations organised by Isha Foundation, which has been founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Sources in Isha Foundation said the bust Modi will inaugurate would be the largest of its kind in the world. "This iconic face symbolises liberation, representing the 112 ways in which one can attain the ultimate through the science of yoga," a statement from the foundation has said.

The statue has been named Adiyogi, or the ancient yogi. That is because not only is Shiva considered the original yogi and the origin of Yoga, but also because, according to the Vedas, had performed such austerities that his blood had turned into ash — something he had shown another ascetic because this ascetic was celebrating the turning of his own blood into green.

The Isha Foundation added in its statement: "For the first time in the history of humanity, Adiyogi introduced the idea that the simple laws of nature are not permanent restrictions. If one is willing to strive, one can go beyond all limitations and attain liberation, moving humanity from assumed stagnation to conscious evolution."

