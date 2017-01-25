The Legend Of The Blue Sea returns with episode 20 this Wednesday, January 25, at 10pm KST on SBS. The finale is expected to feature a bittersweet ending for the onscreen couple, Heo Joon-jae and Shim Cheong.

The Legend Of The Blue Sea episode 20 (finale) preview: What's next for Shim Cheong and Heo Joon-jae?

Speculations suggest that history will repeat itself for the conman and his mermaid lover, leading to a tragic end for them. But things may turn around with the introduction of Kim Seul-Gi, cast member of Saturday Night Live Korea, in a cameo role.

Although SBS is yet to reveal any details about her character, the followers of the Korean mini-series are expecting The Second Last Love actress to play an important role in the lives of Jun Ji-hyun's character and her lover.

Meanwhile, the promo for episode 20 indicates that Shim Cheong's child friend Yoo-na will share a secret message with Lee Min Ho's character, which will lead him to the female lead. According to the sneak peek video, the silver-tailed mermaid will erase the memories of everyone, including senior conman Jo Nam-doo and Tae-oh.

However, Heo Joon-jae still remembers Jun Ji-hyun's character and searches for her everywhere. Does this mean that she failed to erase his memories with her? Watch The Legend Of The Blue Sea live on SBS at 10pm Korean time to know more.

Followers of the period drama across the globe can watch episode 20 online via live streaming here. The finale will also be available online here.

The upcoming episode of the fantasy thriller will also reveal new details about village head Kim Dam-ryeong and the golden-tailed mermaid Se-hwa. It will even focus on serial killer Ma Dae-young and his mistress Kang Ji-yeon.

Meanwhile, the official trailer of the Korean mini-series ends by teasing a happy reunion for the onscreen couple. Watch it here: