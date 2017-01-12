The Legend Of The Blue Sea will be back with episode 17 this Thursday, January 12, at 10pm KST on SBS and it will focus on the rivalry between Heo Joon-jae and Chi-hyun.

But before getting into the details, here is a quick recap of episode 16. The sequel began on a happy note by featuring the reunion between the conman and his biological mother. Things took a turn for the worst after Mo Yoo-ran informed her son that the person he is looking for is his step-mother Kang Seo-hee.

Since the male protagonist knows that serial killer Ma Dae-young and his family's next target could be his father Heo Gil-joong, he seeks his detective friend's help to trace them. They head to the property agent's house with a fake identity and start searching for evidence against his step-brother and his mother.

However, Lee Min ho's character becomes emotional seeing his father locked up in a dark room and starts confronting him for choosing the wrong person as his mistress. However, the loud and furious conversation between the father and the son alerts the housekeeper. She informs Heo Chi-hyun about it, who was with Shim Cheong.

While returning back home, the silver-tailed mermaid meets the serial killer and he chases her. Towards the end of the episode, she sets a trap for him and tries to erase his memories. Will she succeed in erasing his memory?

Click here to watch The Legend Of The Blue Sea live online on SBS tonight at 10pm Korean Time. Episode 17 will also be available online here for the Kdrama fans across the globe.

Meanwhile, the promotional photos for the upcoming episode hint at a team up between Heo Joon-jae and Sung Dong-il's character. It features the two discussing something probably about his relationship with Kang Seo-hee.

The promo also shows the serial killer trying to remember his past. After receiving a call from someone he tries to figure out what kind of person was Ma Dae Young? Although the female antagonist Kang Ji-yeon tries to help him out, he remains clueless about his relationship with her.

The sneak peek video also features a conversation between the onscreen couple, wherein the silver-tailed mermaid confronts his lover for lying to her about their fate. "So, Do you regret us being together?" he asks her in reply.

Watch the trailer for The Legend Of The Blue Sea episode 17 below: