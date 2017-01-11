The Legend Of The Blue Sea will be back with episode 16 on Wednesday, January 11, at 10pm KST on SBS and it is likely to feature troubled moments for Heo Joon-jae and Shim Cheong.

The Legend Of The Blue Sea behind-the-scene images tease shocking twist for Heo Joon-jae, Shim Chung

The shocking cliffhanger of episode 15 has already hinted at new challenges for the onscreen couple as they move on with their lives seeking a happy ending. It was already been revealed Heo Chi-hyun is their secret enemy who killed Kim Dam-ryeong and Se-hwa.

But the conman and the silver-tailed mermaid is yet to figure it out and they feel that it is serial-killer Ma Dae-young who is chasing them. Although the male lead is doing his own secret investigation on the antagonist, he is concentrating more on the corrupt woman, Kang Ji-yeon.

By the time Lee Min Ho's character figures out that the person he is searching for is his stepmother Kang Seo-hee, her biological son might take his next evil move and kidnap the female protagonist. Will her lover or any of his friends reach out to help her?

Click here to find out what lies ahead for Heo Joon-jae and Shim Chung in episode 16 of the SBS mini-series. The Legend Of The Blue Sea will also be available online here for its followers worldwide.

The promo for episode 16 begins with a romantic conversation between the onscreen couple and then it takes the viewers to a sequence between Mo Yoo-ran and the senior conman Jo Nam-doo. The video also features a conversation between Cha Shi-ah and Tae-oh.

In the next scene, the conman can be seen searching his biological father's house. He heads to a dark room and stops by seeing something shocking. Is it his father and the property agent Heo Gil-joong? Will he inform his son about the trap set by his mistress and plead him to save his business before it's too late?

Watch the trailer for The Legend Of The Blue Sea episode 16 below: