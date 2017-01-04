The Legend Of The Blue Sea will be back with episode 14 this Wednesday, January 4, at 10 pm KST on SBS. The sequel will continue to feature the various challenges faced by the onscreen couple Heo Joon-jae and Shim Chung.

In episode 13, the conman takes psychiatrist and professor Jin Kyung-won's help to find out the fate of village head Kim Dam-ryeong and the golden-tailed mermaid Se-hwa. Although the psychiatrist warns him that he might get into a severe trauma after watching it, he decides to get hypnotised.

In the meantime, serial killer Ma Dae-young also decides to consult the same doctor to get treated for his anger and bipolar disorder. Apparently, he was getting treated by professor Jin for the past few years. Will he over hear the male lead?

Click here to watch Legend Of The Blue Sea online via live streaming tonight at 10 pm Korean Time on SBS. Episode 14 will also be available online here for the followers of the period drama worldwide.

The promo for the upcoming sequel hints at troubled moments for Heo Joon-jae and Shim Chung. It begins by showing Professor Jin narrating the dream sequence to Lee Min Ho's character. The video also features Sung Dong-il's character at the clinic.

In the next scene, Jo Nam-doo is seen teasing the silver-tailed mermaid and the male lead having a secret meeting with Tae-oh. The sneak peek video ends by featuring Jun Ji-hyun's character in the swimming pool and the senior conman watching her secretly. Will he find out her mermaid secrets?

Watch the official trailer of The Legend Of The Blue Sea episode 14 below: