At least three people were killed and more than 20 were injured after a car rammed into pedestrians in a crowded street in Melbourne, Australia.

According to the police, the driver of the vehicle deliberately ran over the people in Melbourne and there is no reason yet to believe that the incident was associated with act of terrorism. The authorities said that the incident is believed to be associated with an overnight incident of stabbing.

"Paramedics are treating up to 20 people injured when they were hit by a car in Bourke Street in the CBD," Victoria Ambulance was quoted as saying by RT. She also added that some of the people have suffered "serious injuries."

The Melbourne police also posted on Twitter saying that the man in the vehicle had struck a "number of pedestrians."

"At this stage it is believed a man driving a vehicle has struck a number of pedestrians in Bourke and Queens St just before 2pm," police said on Twitter.

Melbourne's emergency services said that the incident occurred at around 1:30pm local time near Bourke and Elizabeth streets. The emergency services are reportedly treating this incident as a "mass casualty event." According to the Australian's reports, the hospitals near the region have been put on "Code Red."

More than 10 police cars in the area. #bourkestreet corner #elizabethstreet closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/etTln2A1kp — Tin Imp (@kayvee_imp) January 20, 2017

The cause of the incident is still not ascertained. However, the area has been cordoned off by security officials.

A video of the incident shows the driver in a red car driving wildly around the streets before ramming the vehicle into the pedestrians nearby.

Watch the video here: