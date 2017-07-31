The King Loves, a MBC historical drama that is also known as The King In Love, returns with episodes 9 and 10 this Monday, July 31, at 10pm KST. These episodes will probably focus on the love triangle between Wang Rin, Eun San and Wang Won.

The Crown Prince and his friends will face some unexpected challenges in the upcoming episodes. A group of armed men will attack them as they continue their search for the mysterious man with a snake tattoo on his arm.

Shortly after a secret meeting with Song In, King Chungnyeol will become suspicious about his son and send a group of soldiers to track his moves. In the meantime, Princess Wonseong will urge her loyal servants to protect the Crown Prince.

The promo shows a conversation between the male protagonist's parents. The King becomes curious to know about his son's new friend. "A child he knows? Crown Prince arrested them but someone killed them?" he says in the footage.

So, the Princess interferes and says that someone is trying to frame their son. The video then shows soldiers chasing the female lead and the Crown Prince reaching out for her help. He does not just confess his love to the female lead, but will also inform his father about their relationship.

However, things could take a turn for the worst after Wang Rin steps forward and claims that he is in love with Eun San. "How can you think of another man in front of me," the Crown Prince asks the female lead.

Click here to watch The King Loves episodes 9 and 10 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: