The King Loves, a MBC historical drama that is also known as The King In Love, returns with episodes 5 and 6 this Monday, July 24, at 10 pm KST. These episodes are likely to feature troubled moments for Wang Rin.

The best friend and bodyguard of Crown Prince, Wang Won, is busy with a secret investigation about Eun San, the daughter of the wealthiest man in town. He will try to find out the secret relationship she has with billionaire Eun Young Baek.

In the meantime, Princess Wonseong could ask her eunuch Choi Se Yeon to track all the moves of Hong Jong Hyun's character. She does not trust him and is worried about his evil moves.

The promo shows Wang Rin being attacked by a group of armed men. The clip then shows a heated argument between the crown prince and his mother. When the Princess says, "There is no such thing as a friend next to the king. There is only a traitor next to him, the male protagonist reminds her, "Royal mother, you are wrong. I am not a king yet."

The footage also hints at the demise of King Chungnyeol and features the various challenges faced by the female lead. Wang Rin keeps a track of all her moves and he informs Wang Won that she is hiding something from them.

Click here to watch The King Loves episodes 5 and 6 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: