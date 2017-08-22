The King Loves, a MBC historical drama that is also known as The King In Love, will be back with episodes 23 and 24 this Tuesday, August 22, at 10 pm KST. These episodes will probably revolve around the rivalry between Wang Won and King Chungnyeol.

Since Song In has crossed all his limits and it will be really difficult for the Crown Prince to wait for the right time to attack his father. The only thing the male protagonist wants to do is protect the people he loves the most, Wang Rin and Eun San.

So when he heard the news about Eun San's abduction, he might have decided to use his powers against the King. Dethroning the King is the only way for the crown prince to stop the male antagonist from misusing his powers.

The Promo shows Wang Won threatening his father. He enters the King's chamber with Wang Rin and confronts the King. "You should not have messed with me. If you were so scared, you should have been satisfied while I put on the cowering and idiotic act," the crown Prince tells the King in the footage.

So the King asks his son if he is showing off his true colour. The video also hints at the dethronement of Wang Won. "I order for the dethronement of the crown prince," the King says in the clip.

However, some of the viewers believe that Wang Won will use his powers to dethrone his father. According to a survey conducted by International Business Times India Edition, 30 percent opined that the male protagonist will dethrone King Chungnyeol.

Meanwhile, an impressive 70 percent of those who participated in the poll believe that the Crown Prince will seek the help of Princess Wonseong to move against Song In and plan a secret war.

Click here to watch The King Loves episodes 23 and 24 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.