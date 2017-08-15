The MBC historical drama The King Loves aka The King In Love will be back with episodes 19 and 20 this Tuesday, at 10pm KST. These episodes are likely to feature the evil side of Crown Prince Wang Won.

The Crown Prince is really confused about the things that are happening around him. He could become really sceptical about every move made by his close friends, Wang Rin and Eun San. Through the flashback sequences, it was revealed that the male protagonist had a deal with Minister Wang Young to make his daughter the Crown Princess.

The Crown Prince wanted to help his childhood friend and bodyguard. He was trying to stop him from being a royal hostage. But the male protagonist did not know that the female lead was also a candidate for the Crown Princess.

When the female lead met him in the morning and requested him to never select merchant Eun Young Baek's daughter as his life partner, the crown prince did not know that it was the woman he loves.

Wang Won was really furious at Eun San, but he kept his promise. He chose Wang Dan as his Crown Princess. However, it remains to be seen if queen mother Wonseong will give him permission to begin a life with her.

The promo shows the dark side of Crown Prince. "I am going to need power. I will need to have power," he informs his mother in the footage. When the Queen asks him why he needs powers, he says, "To have it all."

Is the male protagonist planning to move against Wang Rin and Eun San? The video shows him shouting at King Chungnyeol. "How dare you lay hands on her. Do you wish to die? Remove your hands at once! It's my royal order! Do you not hear my words?!" he says.

Click here to watch The King Loves episodes 19 and 20 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.