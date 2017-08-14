The MBC historical drama The King Loves aka The King In Love, returns with episodes 17 and 18 this Monday, August 14, at 10pm KST. These episodes will probably feature the rivalry between Wang Won and Wang Rin.

The Crown Prince now knows that the lady he loved is the daughter of Eun Young Baek, the wealthiest man in town. He will surely use all his powers to make her stay with him and he can get some help from his mother, Princess Wonseong.

The queen mother wants her son to get married to Eun San so that no one can dare to snatch the throne from him. But the crown prince will find it difficult to choose between the female lead and Wang Dan as his life partner.

Fans of the Korean mini-series are looking forward to see Eun San as the Crown Princess. According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times India Edition, an impressive 54 percent of the participants said that Wang Won will choose his lover as the Crown Princess.

A section of fans also believe that Wang Dan will become the Crown Princess mainly because the male protagonist has made a promise to her. A few of those who participated in the poll also opined that another candidate's name might pop up after the selection.

However, many viewers are not happy to watch a love triangle between Wang Won, Eun San and Wang Rin. "I hope writer Nim won't make triangle love plot. It's so typical and cliché," a viewer of the Korean mini-series stated.

"To be honest I think it's a good thing to show Wang Rin's darkside. Past 16 episodes and he's still too much of a snowflake," wrote another fan of the MBC drama.

Click here to watch The King Loves episodes 17 and 18 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.