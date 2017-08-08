MBC historical drama The King Loves, also known as The King In Love, will be back with episodes 15 and 16 this Tuesday, August 8, at 10 pm KST. The episodes are likely to focus on the rivalry between Wang Won and Wang Rin.

The Crown Prince was really upset with his childhood friend and bodyguard after learning he is hiding something from him. Later on, the male protagonist came to know that the woman he loves will be getting married to another person.

Princess Wonseong never trusted Minister Wang Young and his children. She knew one of his sons will try to snatch the thrown from her son. So, when the Crown Prince came to know that Wang Jeon is planning to tie the knots with billionaire Eun Young Baek's daughter and Wang Rin was hiding the real identity of Eun San from him, he becomes furious.

Also read Watch Bride Of The Water God episode 12 live online

In the promo, the male protagonist says, "What am I to them? When I regarded them as my friends." Then the video features a conversation between Princess Wonseong and the childhood friend of her son. "You will become such a great king. So it's fitting for you to leave," she tells him.

The footage also shows Wang Won getting punished by King Chungnyeol for interfering in the marriage between Minister Wang Young's son and Eun Young Baek's daughter. "If you are going to apologise, you should kneel, to your bone with each and every word marked," the King says.

Shortly, the female lead meets Wang Rin and asks him the reason for him to visit her again. "Because you are the woman I behold in my heart," he says. So when she asks him, "Then what will it become of it?" Hong Jong Hyun's character replies, "He will be resentful once or twice but come to accept it."

Click here to watch The King Loves episodes 15 and 16 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.