The King Loves, a MBC historical drama that is also known as The King In Love, returns with episodes 13 and 14 this Monday, August 7, at 10pm KST. These episodes will probably feature the dark side of Crown Prince Wang Won.

The male protagonist is described as a young, ambitious and cruel monarch in the synopsis. As of now, the character has not shown his evil side. He has always been featured as a powerless member of the royal family, who helps the poor and needy.

However, it will be hard for the crown prince to see the girl he loves getting married to his rival. He will do anything to stop the wedding. Things might turn for the worst after his childhood friend and bodyguard, Wang Rin, decides to team up with his elder brother Wang Jeon.

The promo shows Song In trying to convince Wang Rin. "It was actually you, the third master, I wanted to serve as my King," he says. But the young master does not fall for it as his loyalty remains towards the crown prince.

The footage also features a conversation between King Chungnyeol and Princess Wonseong. The princess informs the King that she will find a crown princess for her son. So he asks her, "Isn't there someone in your heart already?"

The video then shows Wang Rin observing Wang Won and Eun San. "Don't be so glued together but don't fight either. Get along nicely," he says in the footage.

Click here to watch The King Loves episodes 13 and 14 tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: