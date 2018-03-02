It has been almost a week since the untimely death of Sridevi shook the entire nation. Even as people are trying to overcome with the actress' tragic death, throwback pictures and videos of Sridevi have been going viral online. Many are also re-watching her iconic films to relive the magic she created on-screen.

And now, a throwback video of Sridevi has surfaced from one of the seasons of the game show Dus Ka Dum hosted by Salman Khan. The team of Salman's Wanted - Ayesha Takia, director Prabhu Deva and producer Boney Kapoor along with his family - had come on Salman's show to promote their then-upcoming film.

In one of the segments, Salman questioned everyone if they believe that marriages are made in heaven. After Prabhudeva and Ayesha answered the question, Salman asked the same to Sridevi's daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

While a nervous Khushi said "I don't know," Janhvi's response will surely melt your hearts. She said: "I know Mom's and Dad's is made in heaven." Although Jahnvi's comment brought a smile on everyone present on the sets then, the video now leaves everyone teary-eyed.

For the uninitiated, Sridevi passed away at around 11 pm on Saturday, February 24, in Dubai at the age of 54.

The cause of the veteran actress's death was earlier cited as cardiac arrest. However, two days after her death, Dubai authorities released a statement saying that it was due to accidental drowning in the bathtub at the hotel she was staying. Traces of alcohol were also found in Sridevi's blood.

Her mortal remains were flown to India on Tuesday night and Bollywood celebrities and scores of her fans visited the site to pay their last respects on Wednesday. Before the cremation, Sridevi's body was draped in the national flag and honored with a gun salute.