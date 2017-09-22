Pennywise can dance to anything.

Since the Stephen King adaptation It hit the theatres, the horror reboot directed by Andy Muschetti has smashed several box office records. The movie follows a scary clown who terrorises children in the town of Derry in Maine.

People who have coulrophobia — an irrational fear of clowns — and just cannot bear the terrifying smile of clowns; here is a good news for you. Pennywise has apparently been turned into a "Dancing Clown", which he is already better known as.

As noted by Entertainment Weekly, a parody Twitter account named "Pennywise Dancing" has used a clip from It movie where Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) can be seen dancing creepily for young heroine Beverly (Sophia Lillis).

And the mastermind behind the parody account dubbed the clip with several songs including "Mambo No. 5", "Hey Ya", "Take On Me", "Barbie Girl," and "Can You Feel The Love Tonight".

Amid all this, the "Shake It Off" version seems so apt, that it will make your day. Check them out here: