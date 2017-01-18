Watch Israeli police firing on car during Negev ramming incident

Drone video from Israeli security forces, obtained by local media, appears to show police firing on a vehicle prior to what authorities describe as a “ramming attack” at Umm al-Hiran on 18 January 2017. According to Haaretz, authorities have claimed a vehicle driven by a Bedouin man rammed them and then he was fatally shot after carrying out the attack. However the drone footage shows a vehicle being driven at a slow pace before a number of flashes, consistent with the appearance of gunfire, emanate from a figure adjacent to the vehicle.