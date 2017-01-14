Watch International Space Station astronauts conduct second spacewalk in 2017 to upgrade power system

  • January 14, 2017 20:18 IST
    By NASA
Astronauts on board the International Space Station completed their second spacewalk of 2017. Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet went outside to upgrade batteries connecting the power system. They ventured into space for six hours.
