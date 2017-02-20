Innocent Defendant, a Korean crime thriller series, will be back with episode 9 this Monday. February 20, at 10pm KST on SBS. It will feature Park Jung-woo and Cha Min-ho as prison mates.

Saimdang episode 9 preview: Lee Gyum to expose Whieumdang Choi's real identity

Although the male protagonist knows that the current president of Chamyung Group killed his wife Yoon Ji-soo, he needs to control his emotions to prove his innocence and to find the whereabouts of his daughter Park Ha-yeon.

While serving his jail time, the male antagonist will try his best to provoke the former prosecutor. He plans to kill his rival before he makes any move against him and expose his real identity to the world.

The promo for the upcoming episode shows Rockfish and Cheon Pil-jae aka Bundle trying to be friendly with Um Ki-joon's character without knowing his criminal background. Will they win his enmity and lose their lives?

In the meantime, Park Jung-woo will inform Shin Cheol-sik that Cha Min-ho was the reason for his chairman's death. They are likely to team up against the male antagonist and find a way to expose his real identity.

Elsewhere, Cha Young-woon wiil confront his daughter-in-law Na Yeon-hee for sending his beloved son to prison. The sneak peek video shows Uhm Hyun-kyung's character informing the chairman of Chamyung Group that it is Cha Min-ho and not Cha Sun-ho. Will she testify against her former lover?

The official trailer even shows Ha-yeon trying to contact somebody from a public telephone booth. Is she trying to contact Kang Jun-hyuk? If so, will he kill her to protect the male antagonist?

Click here to watch Defendant episode 9 live online tonight at 10pm KST on SBS. The Korean mini-series will also be available online here via live streaming for the K-drama fans worldwide.

Check out the promo for the period drama: