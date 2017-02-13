Innocent Defendant will be back with episode 7 this Monday, February 13, at 10pm KST on SBS and it will revolve around the rivalry between Seo Eun-hye and Kang Jun-Hyeok.

After episode 6 cliffhanger, the viewers are eager to know more about Park Jung-woo's prison mate Lee Sung-gyu, who admitted his role in Wolha-dong murder case.

The male protagonist was feeling guilty after his own confession about killing his wife Yoon Ji-soo and their daughter Park Ha-yeon during the second trail. So he decided to take his own life in prison at night.

But before he could hang himself to death, he heard the voice of Kim Min-seok's character saying, "Why would you kill yourself? You did not do it. I did it. It was me." When the former defence attorney refused to believe him, he recited a poem that Ha-yeon used to sing often.

The Korean mini-series also featured a telephonic conversation between Cha Min-ho and Kim Seok towards the end of the sixth episode. It showed the latter informing the former, "I found him. He did something wrong and was put in prison." What could be the relationship between the young prisoner and the male antagonist?

Click here to watch Defendant episode 7 live online tonight at 10pm KST on SBS. The Korean mini-series will also be available online here via live streaming for the K-drama fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, the promo for the upcoming episode shows the male protagonist attacking a lady and Um Ki-joon's character saying, "Darn you? Park Jeong Woo. Did he get his memory back?"

The sneak peek video also features a verbal encounter between Seo Eun-hye and Kang Jun-Hyeok, wherein the former informs the latter that the trial is not over yet and she will continue to fight or justice.

Check out the official trailer for the period drama: