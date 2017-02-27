Innocent Defendant will be back with episode 11 this Monday, February 27, at 10pm KST on SBS. In the sequel, Cha Young-woon and Na Yeon-hee might come up with a new plan to trap Cha Min-ho and make him reveal his real identity.

The episode is likely to feature Seo Eun-hye's efforts to help Park Jung-woo, his daughter Park Ha-yeon and his former jail-mate Lee Sung-gyu to escape from hospital. However, prosecutor Kang Jun-hyuk might try to stop them for impressing his superior and the vice president of Chamyung Group.

So the upcoming episode of the Korean mini-series might begin with a rivalry between the two prosecutors. The show could also feature new details about Wolha-dong murder case and the role of Oh Chang-seok's character in it.

Episode 11 of Innocent Defendant will also reveal the reason for Cha Young-woon, the chairman of Chamyung Group, to ask the prosecutors to begin an investigation in to his son's illegal financial dealings.

Na Yeon-hee has already informed her former boyfriend that he will soon get to know what his father is trying to find out from him. She is already disturbed by the death of her close friend Jennifer Lee and she is not sure for supporting him.

If speculations are to be believed, Jang Gwang's character and his daughter-in-law will trap Cha Min-ho and force him to real his real identity to the world - so that they can send him behind bars and make him pay for his evil doings.

Meanwhile, the promo for the upcoming episode shows Park Jung-woo and Seo Eun-hye trying to distract the main antagonist and his lackey during their search for Park Ha-yeon and Lee Sung-gyu in the Chamyung hospital.

Click here to watch Defendant episode 10 live online tonight at 10pm KST on SBS. The Korean mini-series will also be available online here via live streaming for the K-drama fans worldwide.

Check out the promo for the period drama below: