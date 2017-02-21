Innocent Defendant will be back with episode 10 this Tuesday, February 21, at 10pm KST on SBS and it will focus on Seo Eun-hye's search for Park Ha-yeon.

Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo season 2: Nam Joo Hyuk hints at series renewal

Episode 9 of the Korean mini-series revolved around the rivalry of Park Jung-woo and Cha Min-ho. The male antagonist tried his best to provoke the former prosecutor, but he controlled his anger and pretended as if nothing happened.

The current president of Chamyung Group even hired the female lead as his defence attorney in order to keep a track of her move. Although she was very happy to represent him in court, she was surprised to hear about his criminal background.

Things took a turn for the worse after psychiatrist Kim Sun-hwa informed Ji Sung's character that he may eventually lose his memory. In order to avoid the situation, he will have to find an answer from his dream about Yoon Ji-soo and Park Ha-yeon.

Elsewhere prosecutor Kang Jun-hyuk received Attorney General Award from Public Prosecutor General Hwang and had a drink with him. Later on, he received a call from an unknown number and by realised that it was Ha-yeon, but the call got disconnected.

In the meantime, Shin Rin-ah's character was trying to contact her parents and when she failed to get hold of them, she thought of asking their best friend about it. She even informed Lee Sung-gyu that she heard about Wolha Dong murder case on TV, but she doesn't want to believe it.

The promo for episode 10 shows Prison Security Chief threatening Park Jung-woo and informing him that he can do anything to the inmates under President Cha's guidelines. It also features Cha Min-ho challenging the male protagonists.

The sneak peek video then shows Seo Eun-hye recollecting something about Ha-yeon and quickly going out in search of her. It even hints at a suicidal attempt by Lee Sung-gyu and Kang Jun-hyuk's confession to his close friend.

Click here to watch Defendant episode 10 live online tonight at 10pm KST on SBS. The Korean mini-series will also be available online here via live streaming for the K-drama fans worldwide.

Check out the promo for the period drama below: