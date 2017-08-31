Video footage has captured Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu engage in a street fight on Thursday August 31 in Hyderabad. The batsman from Andhra Pradesh plays for Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians.

An eye-witness video going viral right now shows the altercation between the cricketer and a possible senior citizen. The fight transcended into a physical one after a verbal confrontation in Telugu.

Ambati Rayudu fight and abusive language with pedestrian.Not a sportsmanship behavior of Cricketer .Should be ashamed of himself! pic.twitter.com/tbQ2x2zyfN — Jagan Reddy (@jaganreddy85) August 31, 2017

Rayudu is seen getting out of his car to land a slap on the person.

Reports claim that the cricketer was speeding his car early morning and some joggers strongly protested his rash driving. Rayudu was heading towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, located in Uppal, Hyderabad.

Although the passers-by and the eye-witnesses calmed the situation that could have worsened, reports have come that the morning joggers are now contemplating taking up the matter with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Rayudu was in news for all the wrong reasons earlier during IPL 2016 as well when he entered into an on-field argument with teammate and veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.