Hwarang: The Beginning, which is also known as Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, will return with episode 19 this Monday, February 20, at 10pm KST on SBS. It will focus on Kim Ah-ro, Moo-myung and Sammaekjong.

As the female lead fights for her life, King Jinheung and Dog-Bird will be struggling to make the most important decisions of their life. Seok Han-sung's sudden demise and Queen Mother Jiso's decision to form Wonhwa forced the two male leads to move against the female antagonist.

While Kim Sun-woo wants to be the King of Silla to save his loved ones, Kim Ji-dwi feels that it is the right time to get into action and help the poor and needy people, who suffered a lot because of his mother.

Although the evil queen will try to provoke his son against Park Seo-joon's character, he will inform her that he is prepared to face the consequences. The harsh reply of Sammaekjong might deeply affect his mother and she might meet her demise in the upcoming episode.

Elsewhere, Lord Kim Ahn-ji might confront Moo-myung for failing to protect his daughter from the female antagonist. The promo for the Korean mini-series shows Dog-Bird sitting besides Ah-ro and admitting his love for her.

The sneak peek video also hints at a team up between Lord Kim Hwi-kyung and Park Yeong-shil. The two are seen preparing to dethrone Queen Mother Jiso and make Moo-myung the King of Silla with the help of Lord Kim Wi-hwa.

The upcoming episode of the period drama might also feature a team up between Kim Soo-ho and Park Ban-ryu, who are likely to move against Princess Sukmyeong to help the female protagonist.

Click here to watch Hwarang live online on Monday at 10pm KST on KBS. Episode 19 will also be available online here for the K-drama fans across the globe. Watch the official trailer for the Korean mini-series below: