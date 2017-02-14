Hwarang: The Beginning or Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth will be back with episode 18 this Tuesday, February 14, at 10pm KST on KBS. It will begin by featuring troubled moments for Kim Ah-ro.

Episode 17 of the Korean mini-series focused on Queen Mother Jiso's plans to recruit the female lead as Wonhwa for provoking Sammaekjong to move against her. Although it is clear that she wants to create a rivalry between Princess Sukmyeong and Lord Kim Ahn-ji's daughter, it remains to be seen if young warriors will let her succeed in it.

For Moo-myung a.k.a Dog-Bird, it was a confusing day as he was afraid of Go Ara's character getting hurt because of him. But he did not have much time to think about it mainly because Lord Kim Wi-hwa entrusted him with another responsibility. He had to team up with Kim Ji-dwi a.k.a King Jinheung to come up with a plan for saving the peasants affected by an unknown epidemic.

Elsewhere, Park Ban-ryu started feeling guilty about his evil doings after a short conversation with Kim Soo-yeon. So he decided to help his roommates for stealing medicines from his adoptive father Park Yeong-shil's storage. The young warriors succeeded in their mission because of the timely interference by him.

However, things took a turn for the worst after Sammaekjong informed Moo-myung that Ah-ro has been called by Queen Mother Jiso. Will they find a way out to save her? Click here to watch Hwarang live online on Monday night at 10pm KST on KBS. Episode 18 will also be available online here for the K-drama fans across the globe.

The promo for the upcoming episode begins by featuring a conversation between Lord Kim Hwi-kyung and the male protagonist, where in the former informs the latter, "Wonhwa all died in the past." Later on, Song Yeong-kyu's character also informs Dog-Bird that he is his son.

The sneak peek video even features Lord Kim Ahn-ji confronting the female antagonist. "Your son will never sit on that throne. Moo-Myung that child has the right to sit on the throne of Silla," he informs her.

Check out the official trailer for Hwarang episode 18 below: